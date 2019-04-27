A construction crane fell into eastbound and westbound Mercer Street near Fairview Avenue East Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Seattle. Several people were killed and others wounded when a construction crane collapsed in downtown Seattle, pinning cars underneath. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times via AP) (Associated Press)

SEATTLE — The Latest on a construction crane collapsed in downtown Seattle (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Seattle’s fire chief says the four people who died after a construction crane fell on a street include two crane operators and two people who were in cars below.

Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says the crane fell around 3:30 p.m., crushing six cars. He says three people -- including a mother and her child -- were wounded and taken to a hospital.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center, tells The Associated Press that a 25-year-old mother and a baby were being evaluated but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Gregg says a 28-year-old man is also being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at the center.

Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations Eric Greening says all lanes may be closed until Sunday night.

___

5 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that five cars were crushed by the crane.

With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.

___

4:45 p.m.

A spokesman from the Seattle Fire Department tells the Seattle Times that four people were dead by the time firefighters arrived. Others were transported to the hospital.

___

4 p.m.

