School administrators have scheduled counseling sessions this week to help students and staff deal with the trauma.

Investigators still don’t know why Nathaniel Berhow opened fire in a campus quad and then shot himself in the head. The 16-year-old died at a hospital Friday.

The last hospitalized victim of a Southern California school shooting that left three students dead and three others wounded has gone home.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center spokeswoman Pat Aidem says the 15-year-old girl left the hospital late Monday.

Detectives are searching for a motive for the killings carried out last Thursday by Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The teen shot himself and later died. Authorities say Berhow didn’t appear to be linked to any ideology.

A wounded 14-year-old girl was released from the hospital Friday. A 14-year-old boy was treated and released Thursday.

The dead were identified as 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.

Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil for the victims at a city park Sunday night.

