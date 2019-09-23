NEW YORK — The United States and more than a dozen Latin American countries are meeting Monday to consider multilateral sanctions against Venezuela.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss a range of punishments, including loss of diplomatic recognition and an economic boycott.

Many of the participating countries recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader after he declared himself interim president in January, citing what was seen as President Nicolás Maduro’s fraudulent re-election last year.