But in even the lengthy star-studded “Eternals,” Ridloff stands out as one of the performers you most want to see more of after the credits have rolled. As played by Ridloff, Makkari’s deafness isn’t just a limitation but a gain that makes her stronger. In one tragic scene, Ridloff also lets out an anguished cry that reverberates with something more raw and genuine than is often heard in the bombast of superhero films. It’s a meaningful moment for Ridloff who stopped using her speech from the age of 13 until it was necessary performing in “Children of a Lesser God” because she felt people were equating her intonation with her intelligence.