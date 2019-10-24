Morrison is a human resources project manager at JPMorgan Chase. He is openly gay and has performed as a female impersonator for years.

Jaques had said that the fundraiser was “so far off-base for our district, it’s unbelievable.” He questioned whether churches in northern Delaware would approve.

Jaques said his comments were “insensitive, hurtful, and simply wrong.” He added that it was “wrong to attempt to pass judgment or impose one person’s belief structure onto others.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD