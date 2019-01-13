FILE - This Aug. 17, 2017 file photo shows, The Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday August 17, 2017. Texas will remove a 60-year-old Confederate plaque in the state Capitol that rejects slavery as an underlying cause of the Civil War. The decision Friday follows years of resistance from state Republican leaders to remove any of the roughly dozen Confederate markers in and around the Texas Capitol. Pressure mounted on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott after a black lawmaker from Dallas began publicly condemning the plaque historically indefensible.(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — A lawmaker says a Confederate plaque in the Texas Capitol that rejects slavery as the underlying cause of the Civil War has been removed.

State Rep. Eric Johnson on Sunday tweeted a photo of the blank wall where the plaque was once displayed.

Johnson, a Dallas Democrat, has long pushed the state to remove the plaque, which was made by the Children of the Confederacy and was first hung in the Capitol in 1959.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders agreed to remove the plaque Friday after years of resistance by top Republicans.

Abbott said in October that the Capitol should not have “substantially inaccurate historical statements” on permanent display. He and other members of a preservation board voted Friday to remove the plaque.

