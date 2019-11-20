About 300 men have brought federal lawsuits against Ohio State over its failure to stop now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Those lawsuits are in mediation toward a possible settlement.

The university apologized but has argued the legal claims are time-barred by law. Some accusers are advocating legislation that would create a window for them to sue under state law.

That proposal has stalled in a House committee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

