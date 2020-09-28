Scott, the state’s only Black woman representative, was arrested and charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. She has called the charges “ludicrous” and said those arrested were “traumatized” by Louisville police.
Willner said what happened to Scott while she was seeking sanctuary “cannot happen again.”
