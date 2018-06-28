DOVER, Del. — House lawmakers have given final approval to a bill approving bonuses of $500 each for state government employees.

The measure will cost state taxpayers about $23 million. It cleared the House unanimously Thursday, one day after unanimous Senate passage.

The employee bonuses are on top of pay raises in the new fiscal year budget of $1,000 for most state employees and 2 percent for teachers, which will cost taxpayers about $26 million.

The legislation approved Thursday also included $11 million for one-time pension supplements of $400 to state government retirees, and $15 million for other one-time expenditures, including $3 million for elections and $2 million for a state health claims database.

Passage of the bill brings the spending increase over this fiscal year’s operating budget to more than 5 percent.

