DOVER, Del. — Republican lawmakers are again proposing a constitutional amendment protecting parental rights in Delaware.

The measure introduced Monday is similar to one that was proposed last year but failed to gain traction in the Democrat-led legislature.

The bill says parents have a fundamental right to the care, custody and control of their children that should not be infringed by the government unless there is a compelling interest addressed by the least restrictive means.

The amendment was first proposed after state education officials backed off a controversial proposal to allow school children of any age to decide their race and gender self-identity without parental knowledge or consent. Children also could have chosen a preferred name based on those and other “protected characteristics” including ethnicity, color and sexual orientation.

