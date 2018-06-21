DOVER, Del. — The state House is poised to vote on a bill preventing municipalities from establishing housing restrictions for sex offenders that are stricter than what state law requires.

State law prohibits sex offenders from residing or loitering within 500 feet of school property. The bill to be considered Thursday would restrict the ability of municipalities to impose broader residency and proximity restrictions.

Supporters of the measure say the Department of Correction sometimes has difficulty tracking sex offenders released from prison because overly restrictive local ordinances can severely restrict their housing options.

Bill sponsors say homeless sex offenders are less likely to comply with registration requirements and are less able to access required treatment and comply with other supervision conditions, which could contribute to recidivism and affect public safety.

