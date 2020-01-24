It would also end the so-called “287g agreements” that allow local jails and prisons to house federal immigration detainees.

Immigrant rights groups and other supporters are rallying in the State House Friday morning ahead of the hearing.

They say dozens of immigrants, business leaders, health care and social service providers, legal experts and faith leaders plan to testify before lawmakers.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition says the goal of the bill is to “restore community trust” at a time when some immigrants “avoid calling 911, going to the hospital, or seeking police or court protection” out of fear they might be reported to ICE.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has said he’s opposed to a statewide “sanctuary” law and would likely veto the measure if it passed the legislature.