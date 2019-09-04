DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers have introduced a bill authorizing restaurants and beer gardens to allow pets in outdoor seating areas.

The bill introduced last week was prompted by a public reminder from state health officials last month that there is a regulation prohibiting pets in restaurants, including patio areas. Officials have acknowledged, however, that the regulation has not been strictly enforced.

The regulation came as a surprise to Democratic House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf of Rehoboth Beach, a popular beach town where residents and visitors often take their dogs with them when grabbing an outdoor bite.

Schwartzkopf introduced a bipartisan bill that allows owners of food establishments and beer gardens to permit leashed dogs in outdoor areas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.