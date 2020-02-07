Democratic Rep. Jonathan Steinberg of Westport, the committee’s co-chairman, said a working group has spent the past several months trying to craft this year’s proposal.

“A lot of that good thinking is reflected in the legislation we’re putting forward,” said Steinberg, who also acknowledged adjustments are still likely in the coming weeks.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has voiced support for ending the religious exemption. During his State of the State Address, he said his administration plans to push for a “thoughtful vaccination program” considering the “infectious viruses threatening our nation and state from overseas.”

Opponents, however, argue parents and guardians should be the ones to make such medical decisions for their children.