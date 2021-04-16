Supporters of the bill say human composting is a more environmentally friendly alternative to cremation that uses less energy and doesn’t involve the use of formaldehyde or the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere.
A similar bill was introduced recently in Oregon.
Washington is currently the only state that allows human composting, with lawmakers approving the practice last year.
