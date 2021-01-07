Prisoners have questioned whether prison officials have exacerbated the spread of the virus. Prisoners have also said that vulnerable inmates have not been protected sufficiently from the virus.
State prison officials have disputed those opinions as “false narratives” and portrayed the situation as under control. A Department of Correction spokesman said officials have been “actively and responsibly engaged with legislators, inmate families, and other stakeholders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
