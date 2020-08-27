As troopers were headed to the scene, authorities received another report that the person had been driving the lawnmower on the road and traveling through yards while acting disorderly.
Police say troopers found Cahall leaning against his lawnmower and detected a strong odor of alcohol.
Cahall was charged with fifth offense-DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with secured bail set at $7,101.
