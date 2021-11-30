In Pennsylvania federal court on Nov. 17, they sued the Ephrata-based Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church and Related Areas; the church’s nonprofit corporation that oversees Liberty Ridge, the Mennonite Messianic Mission; and Liberty Ridge Farm in McAlisterville and its owner.
The defendants do not have legal representation listed in the online case docket. A call to a number for Liberty Ridge listed in a Mennonite directory rang and then was disconnected. A woman answered the phone at a number listed as a contact for the church but hung up.
Liberty Ridge was set up in Juniata County in 2011 for boys and young men the church considered troubled and to have spiritual, emotional and social needs.
The residents or their families had to pay about $2,300 a month and their labor — often six long days a week — is unpaid, the lawsuit states.
Those deemed to have acted “against the Bible” or otherwise broken the farm’s rules were forced to endure what were called “consequences,” among them being limited to rice and beans and water, digging up tree stumps by hand and dragging chains over their shoulder, according to the lawsuit.
The staff used zip ties to restrain residents and at times dragged residents as punishment, the plaintiffs claim. The residents allegedly were told they would be thrown out of the church and kept from their families if they spoke of leaving the farm.
— Associated Press
'Dr. Oz' declares run for U.S. Senate seat
Mehmet Oz, who rose to fame as “Dr. Oz” on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” said Tuesday he is launching a Republican campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania, in a contest that is seen as a critical race for the GOP if the party wants to regain control of the chamber in 2022.
“Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first, one who could reignite our divine spark,” Oz said in a video, echoing a familiar phrase of former president Donald Trump.
In a statement published in the Washington Examiner, Oz paid deference to Trump and criticized “elites” and others who he said had “squashed” great ideas during the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of the headline on the statement, he made little mention of the state or issues related to Pennsylvania.
Oz, 61, joins a crowded field vying to fill the seat of Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring at the end of his term next year.
— Amy B Wang and Felicia Sonmez