SEATTLE — A lawsuit by a black employee against a federal law enforcement agency claims her career was impacted after she filed a complaint against a white supervisor with a Nazi-themed tattoo.

The Seattle Times reported Sunday that the lawsuit says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives withdrew Cheryl Bishop’s appointment to its Washington, D.C., headquarters after she filed a complaint about Bradford Devlin, a senior supervisor in the bureau’s Seattle division.