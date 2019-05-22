WAHPETON, N.D. — A judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a North Dakota college student turned police drug informant.

The body of 20-year-old Andrew Sadek was recovered from the Red River in June 2014. Investigators say he was wearing a backpack filled with rocks and had a gunshot wound to his head.

Sadek’s parents sued Richland County and a sheriff’s deputy who recruited him as an informant. Sadek got caught selling marijuana at North Dakota State College of Science and agreed to become an informant in exchange for leniency.

Tammy and John Sadek say their son was murdered because he was coerced into becoming an informant.

Judge John Schmitz dismissed the lawsuit this week, saying there was no evidence that Sadek’s death was caused directly by the sheriff’s deputy and the county’s alleged negligence in assessing the dangers of becoming an informant.

