DELMAR, Del. — A lawsuit says a Delaware firefighter faced no consequences for groping a female colleague, who was subsequently “essentially terminated.”

The News Journal reports the plaintiff says then-Delmar Fire Chief Andrew Rementer placed his hand on her inner thigh in 2015, and then put his hand on her buttocks when he was president in 2017.

The latter incident was caught on camera. The lawsuit says the plaintiff’s complaint was read out to the entire department’s membership, identifying her. The department’s house committee recommended Rementer’s expulsion, but the membership voted it down.

The lawsuit says Rementer acknowledged the groping, and had been reported before.

The plaintiff’s shifts were canceled and taken off payroll, attributed to changes to bylaws dictating employment eligibility.

The fire department and Rementer couldn’t be reached for comment.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

