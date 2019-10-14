Okal was arrested for drunk driving in 2016. Attorney Steve Walsh says Okal was placed in the restraint chair after suffering a manic attack.

Walsh says Okal was not allowed restroom breaks, forcing him to defecate and urinate in his pants.

Defendants believe any damage suffered by Okal was due to his own “carelessness and negligence,” their attorney says in a court document.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD