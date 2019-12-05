After consenting to a field sobriety test, the girl was arrested on charges including driving under the influence of a substance other than alcohol, driving without a license, driving with an expired tag and a traffic violation. Police say she was initially pulled over for running a red light.

A drug and alcohol screening taken at a hospital after the girl’s arrest showed no drugs or alcohol in her system, the lawsuit says. The DUI charge was dropped soon after the arrest.

The lawsuit, which has been moved from state to federal court, accuses the officers and city of false arrest and imprisonment, sexual harassment and other offenses. It seeks unspecified damages.

Biloxi denies any wrongdoing or that any sexual harassment occurred. The city has said the girl was ordered to keep her hands at her side in order to perform a field sobriety test.

The officers involved in the traffic stop have not been identified. Police Chief John Miller said he could not comment because the lawsuit is pending.

