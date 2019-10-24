The lawsuit says the lawyers haven’t been given adequate details about the August shooting death of 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap.

They are seeking the final autopsy report, 911 recordings and cruiser video to clear up disputed details , including whether Pheap was shot in the back.

Officer Dylan Williams was responding to a hit-and-run, when he got into a fight with Pheap and shot him.

Officials have previously cited a “pending investigation” by the sheriff’s office as cause for withholding the investigative file.

