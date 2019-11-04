Pagourtzis will be sent to a state mental health facility, where he will remain for four to six months.

Poehl says prosecutors will go along with the experts’ findings.

A spokesman for the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.

