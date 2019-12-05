Lyles said she’s happy he was admitted to the hospital so quickly as there is a waiting list for such facilities. Pagourtzis will be at the hospital for up to four months, she said.

A medical team working with Pagourtzis’ legal team will consult with the hospital to monitor his progress during treatment, Lyles said.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the May 2018 attack at Santa Fe High School, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston. His trial, which had been set for Feb. 18, is now on hold.

