Jones has maintained his innocence and alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key state witness against him. Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming. Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom, but Jones claims in his commutation filing that the gun and bandana were planted there by the actual killer.