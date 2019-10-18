Anthony calls finding the girl the “top priority.”

Police have identified Stallworth and a woman as persons of interest in the disappearance of the girl, who’s called “Cupcake” by relatives. Both were arrested on charges unrelated to her abduction, and Stallworth is free on bond.

Anthony says Stallworth did own a vehicle sought by police, but he denies having anything to do with the girl or knowing her family.

Police say they girl was grabbed from a birthday party last Saturday.

