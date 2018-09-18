PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A lawyer for a Vermont man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather and his mother to collect inheritance money says there is evidence that could exonerate him in the death of his grandfather.

The Hartford Courant reports attorney David Anderson made the revelation Tuesday during a court hearing in Providence, Rhode Island.

Anderson represents Nathan Carman. The Vernon, Vermont, man denies any involvement in the deaths of his grandfather, John Chakalos, who was fatally shot in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013, and his mother, Linda Carman, who disappeared at sea in 2016 during a mother-son fishing trip near Rhode Island.

Anderson said there is evidence that Chakalos talked with a woman about money the night he died and that Carman was at his home when his grandfather was killed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.