Authorities allege Halsell was under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2016, when the wreck in Tuscaloosa County killed 11-year-old Niomi Deona James and 13-year-old Jayla Latrick Parler.
A judge has set Halsell’s reckless murder trial for Dec. 9. But it could be delayed at least briefly for other cases.
Halsell flew five shuttle missions before retiring from NASA.
