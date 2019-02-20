FILE - This June 13, 2008 file photo shows R&B singer R. Kelly, arriving at 3the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has new video evidence of singer R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl. Avenatti said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, he has turned over the video to prosecutors in Chicago. Avenatti says the video is not the same evidence used in Kelly’s 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on all charges of child pornography. (M. Spencer Green, File/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — R. Kelly’s lawyer says the R&B singer is moving out of his Chicago recording studio because a judge barred him from working there overnight as a result of building-code violations.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said in a statement Wednesday that the judge effectively ordered the Grammy Award-winning artist “not to be creative between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.”

Greenberg compared Kelly to Ludwig van Beethoven and John Lennon, who the attorney said did some of their best music work overnight, too.

Kelly recently asked the judge to let him work longer into the night. She refused.

Kelly has denied recent allegations of sexual misconduct. Greenberg’s statement says the judge’s order was a “vindictive and baseless reaction to unsubstantiated claims of decades old misconduct.”

