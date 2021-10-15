The man charged with shooting Murdaugh went on TV on Thursday and said he was 1,000% certain Murdaugh wasn’t shot. Curtis “Eddie” Smith said a month ago that he wasn’t certain if Murdaugh was hit as they struggled for the gun. Smith has said he didn’t know Murdaugh wanted to be killed until he met him on the road and the gun fired as he tried to wrestle it out of his friend’s hand.