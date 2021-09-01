Assistant public defender Melisa McNeill told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Cruz should only be referred to by his name or as “the defendant” at trial and the shooting should be called “the incident,” “the tragedy,” the “mass shooting” or other neutral terms. She said both the U.S. and Florida supreme courts have ruled that death penalty cases require stricter standards than normal trials because the verdict and sentence must be beyond reproach and based solely on the law.