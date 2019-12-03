Koval pleaded not guilty to more than 10 charges in connection with the shooting that injured both officers in November 2018. Koval was also shot.

Kelley says that based on where DeMiranda was standing when Koval fled the home, it was his weapon that injured Moore.

Kelley says he’s asked for additional ballistics information.

Kelley says the officers entered Koval’s home without a warrant and escalated the situation.

The Cape Cod Times reports that prosecutors didn’t respond to a call for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD