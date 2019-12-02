Sauk Valley Media reports Mertes writes that the drug “deprived her of substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of her conduct or conform her conduct to the requirements of law.”
Schroeder was charged as an adult in the July 2017 killing of her mother, 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder. The woman’s body was found in a burning home in Morrison, 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago.
