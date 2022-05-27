Lawyer will seek to move trial of Alabama jail escapee

FLORENCE, Ala. — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the apparent help of a jail official, said he will ask to move his trial to another city.
McDaniel said he has also received threats for representing White.
“At this office today and at my home, I’ve had some threats come my way, physical threats and threats to property. Let me say this to the people that’s doing that. That’s not gonna make a... bit of difference,” he said. McDaniel said it his duty to give White the best defense he can.
Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a manhunt that drew international attention. The two were captured May 9 in Evansville, Indiana. Officials said Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
McDaniel said he could not discuss details of the case. “We do have a story to tell,” he said, but added “this story is going to be told in the courtroom.”