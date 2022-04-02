Her lawyers say that statement was wrongly interpreted by prosecutors as a murder confession — tainting the rest of the investigation into Mariah’s 2007 death, with evidence gathered only to prove that conclusion, and helping lead to her capital murder conviction. They contend Mariah died of injuries from a fall down the 14 steps of a steep staircase outside the family’s apartment in the South Texas city of Harlingen.

Lucio’s lawyers say jurors never heard forensic evidence that would have explained that Mariah’s various injuries were actually caused by a fall days earlier. They also say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.

As her April 27 execution date nears, Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence, along with growing public support — including from jurors who now doubt the conviction and from more than half the Texas House of Representatives — will persuade the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted Lucio, declined to comment.

— Associated Press

Guantánamo detainee transferred to Algeria

The Biden administration said Saturday that it had completed the repatriation of another Guantánamo Bay detainee, sending Sufiyan Barhoumi from the U.S. military prison in Cuba to his native Algeria.

Barhoumi had been held at Guantánamo Bay since his capture in Pakistan in 2002. Officials suspected he had trained others how to make bomb components, according to a 2013 report in the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. officials determined in 2016 that Barhoumi’s continued detention “was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States,” the Pentagon said in a news release Saturday that announced his transfer.

— Andrew deGrandpre

Illinois woman challenges conviction in son's death: A suburban Chicago woman who pleaded guilty in her 5-year-old son's death is challenging her conviction and 35-year sentence, saying she had postpartum depression and psychosis when she killed her son, AJ. JoAnn Cunningham, 39, of Crystal Lake claimed in her petition for post-conviction relief that she did not receive adequate counsel. She claimed to have been seeing demons and believed that her son was possessed by a demon, and said she sought an exorcism from a priest, a chaplain and AJ's father, Andrew Freund, the Northwest Herald reported. McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt, who sentenced Cunningham, said Friday that he has 90 days to decide whether the post-conviction petition has merit.

Missing hiker's body found in L.A. park with dog by his side: A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park. Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.