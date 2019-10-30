The News and Tribune reports that Oberhansley’s lawyers filed a motion Oct. 22 saying the 38-year-old Jeffersonville man isn’t competent to stand trial. Oberhansle’s next trial in scheduled to start in February, unless a Clark County judge agrees that he’s not competent.

A mistrial was declared in August on the first day of testimony when a witness defied court orders and discussed Oberhansley’s past drug use and prison time.

