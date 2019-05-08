WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Relatives of a Connecticut man killed by a police officer last month and their lawyers are calling for the officer to be arrested, saying he was a “ticking time bomb” because of problems he had at another department.

Family members and attorneys gathered Wednesday in Wethersfield, where officer Layau Eulizier shot 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz on April 20.

Eulizier fired at the windshield of Vega Cruz’s car when Vega Cruz drove at him after fleeing a traffic stop. A prosecutor is investigating.

Lawyers Ben Crump and Michael Jefferson criticized the officer’s actions and cited personnel records that said Eulizier had problems handling stressful situations when he was a Manchester officer from 2015 until 2018.

Eulizier’s lawyer has said the shooting was justified because the officer’s life was in danger.

