Durst pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Berman, his best friend, but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.

The revelation was made in a joint filing by defense lawyers and prosecutors on stipulations for a trial scheduled in Feb. 10. Attorneys for Durst said they made the concession as a strategic decision after the judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.

The defense said they will still contest that ruling on appeal.

