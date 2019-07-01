MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Lawyers defending a woman indicted for manslaughter after a gunshot wound to the stomach killed her fetus say the charges are “completely unreasonable and unjust” and should be dismissed.

Marshae Jones was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while five-months pregnant.

Attorney’s representing Jones filed a motion to dismiss in a Jefferson County court Monday morning.

They say the state charged Jones using a “flawed and twisted rationale” that “ignores the law and ignores reason.”

The filing argues that the idea Jones “intentionally” caused the death of her fetus “defies the most basic logic and analysis.”

They also argue that Alabama law doesn’t permit the prosecution of a woman with respect to her unborn child.

