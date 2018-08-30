HAVERHILL, N.H. — Lawyers for a man accused of killing his mother in a New Hampshire hospital intensive care unit say the man suffered from “delusional beliefs,” and they may seek an insanity defense.

Valley News reports lawyers for 49-year-old Travis Frink wrote in court documents that he told police he was taken from the womb of his birth mother and subjected to a “sadistic scientific experiment.”

Frink also told police he had not taken any medication and had not slept in a long time before the September 2017 shooting that killed 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere.

Authorities say Frink shot his mother multiple times at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Court records show Frink had been hospitalized before the shooting and diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.