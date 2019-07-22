NEW YORK — Attorneys for a Florida man who mailed crudely made pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump weeks before the midterm elections say he should spend no more than 10 years and one month in prison.

In papers filed Monday, Cesar Sayoc’s defenders cited an FBI report released last week saying the devices wouldn’t have worked. The lawyers say they were intended as hoaxes and that no one was hurt.

However, prosecutors countered in court papers filed Monday that Sayoc should receive life in prison to “adequately deter acts of domestic terrorism aimed at silencing and intimidating government officials.” They say he hasn’t “fully accepted responsibility.”

Sayoc faces a mandatory 10-year prison term and up to life after pleading guilty to explosives-related charges.

He’s to be sentenced Aug. 5.

