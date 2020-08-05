Dr. Gregory Saathoff, who was retained by prosecutors, interviewed employees at a detention center. He also looked into Ramos’ cell. His observations were used to support his conclusions that Ramos is criminally responsible.
Defense attorneys contend Saathoff’s testimony shouldn’t be heard by jurors. They say peering into the cell amounted to an illegal search.
Prosecutors say simply looking through the window of a jail cell isn’t a search.
The sanity phase was postponed until December because of the coronavirus pandemic.
