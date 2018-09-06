NEW YORK — Lawyers for a man charged with killing eight people on a New York City bike path say President Donald Trump’s tweets should eliminate the death penalty as an option.

The lawyers on Thursday cited tweets by Trump about the attack and about Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The government has not yet said whether it will seek the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sah-YEE’-pawf). Saipov, of Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested immediately after the Oct. 31 truck attack near the World Trade Center. He has remained incarcerated since.

Prosecutors have said they plan to decide by the end of summer whether to seek the death penalty. A spokesman for prosecutors Thursday declined to comment on the defense request.

Last November, Trump sent a tweet saying Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

