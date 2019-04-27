BATH, Maine — Former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughters are set to christen a stealth warship that bears the 36th president’s name at a ceremony in Maine.

Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson are co-sponsors of the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, which is under construction at Bath Iron Works. Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, dozens of peace activists temporarily blocked the road in front of the shipyard, leading to several arrests.

The 610-foot warship is the last in a class of three ships that are the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers built for the U.S. Navy.

Robb said before Saturday’s ceremony that her father would be honored to have his name on a Navy ship, especially one that “looks forward, not backward.” It will undergo further outfitting and sea trials before it’s commissioned into service.

