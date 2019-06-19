NEW YORK

Group leader found guilty of sex trafficking

The man who claimed to be a self-help guru but actually ran what authorities called a cultlike secret society of “sex slaves” was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking on Wednesday.

The verdict ended a six-week trial that revealed haunting details about Keith Raniere and his Albany-area group Nxivm, in which prosecutors said followers were coerced into sex, blackmailed and branded with Raniere’s initials. Jurors at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, in Brooklyn, convicted him on all federal charges and he could now face life in prison. Raniere’s sentencing is set for Sept. 25.

The 58-year-old founded the group in the early 2000s and billed it as a sorority of empowerment. Instead, prosecutors said, Raniere and his organization sought to ensnare women, some of whom were celebrity devotees.

Raniere has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal, said his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo.

Raniere was arrested in March 2018 while surrounded by several women at a gated, luxury community in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Along with racketeering and sex trafficking, Raniere was indicted on crimes including forced labor, money laundering, wire fraud, identity theft and possession of child pornography, the New York Times reported.

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack, 36, was indicted alongside Raniere in 2018, and pleaded guilty in April on charges that she schemed to convert women into sex slaves for Raniere. Mack will be sentenced on Sept. 11 and faces two counts of racketeering.

— Reis Thebault

TEXAS

Gunman's family thinks he wanted to be killed

The family of the 22-year-old man who opened fire on a Dallas courthouse say he had received mental health treatment and that they believe he wanted to be killed.

Brian Isaack Clyde’s father and stepmother told the Dallas Morning News that they hadn’t seen any warning signs but think he went to the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Monday so security would kill him.

Federal agents shot Clyde after he opened fire while dressed in a black mask and heavy vest. He was carrying a high-powered rifle and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Paul Clyde said his son was a skilled gunman. His mother, Nubia Brede-Clyde, told the newspaper that Clyde had been in a mental institution during his time in the Army.

The FBI said Clyde was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. The Army said he served as an infantryman from August 2015 to February 2017 and achieved the rank of private first class. He never deployed to a war zone.

— Associated Press