DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Two sea turtles have washed ashore dead in Delaware.

The News Journal reports that an adult male loggerhead turtle was found Monday, while a leatherback sea turtle was found Tuesday, both along Delaware Seashore State Park. Both sea turtles are endangered in the United States, with leatherbacks protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Suzanne Thurman is the executive director of the state’s only marine mammal rescue organization, the MERR Institute. She removed the leatherback’s eye to collect information on its cause of death, and estimated it had been dead for several days. She also determined it was not yet fully grown, at 5 feet (1.5 meters) long.

Thurman didn’t have details on the loggerhead’s death.

She says finding two dead turtles back-to-back isn’t unusual, given the strong waves and winds.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

