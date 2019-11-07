Kurti has put together a ruling majority in Parliament after forming a coalition with the ex-opposition Democratic League of Kosovo that won 29 seats. He also needs to include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority in the governing team, according to the Constitution.

Kosovo’s former ruling coalition, two center-right political groups formed by former wartime fighters, won 25 and 14 seats respectively.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but that is not recognized by Serbia.

