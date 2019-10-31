The coalition involved says Minnesota’s abortion restrictions are medically unnecessary and legally flawed. The group is attempting to cancel more than a dozen restrictions in one legal effort.
The plaintiffs, including Gender Justice, say current laws go too far in dictating how abortion providers consult with their patients, what women must do before having an abortion and what must happen after an abortion.
